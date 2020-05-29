DELAFIELD — A Spectrum store has opened in Delafield at 2998 Golf Court.
The new location will provide area customers with a convenient place to manage their Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile or voice services.
Pattie Eliason, group vice president of Spectrum Stores and Retail Partners at Charter Communications, believes the new location will be of benefit to the Delafield community. “Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” she said.
The new store is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m. Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are from noon to 5 p.m.
The Spectrum store is operating in compliance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders in order to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers. Social distancing is required in the store and employees will manage occupancy. The store is disinfected regularly, with high-touch areas cleaned frequently. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the store.
Customers can bring their own devices or choose from the latest mobile devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile. For more information call 888-406-7063 or visit spectrum.com.