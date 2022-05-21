MILWAUKEE - Kacmarcik Enterprises and Bear Development have agreed to

purchase an 11-acre parcel from Marquette University that the companies plan to develop into a vibrant sports and entertainment district.

The parcel, developed by Kenosha-based Bear Development, is bordered by

North Sixth Street to the east, Michigan Street to the north, and the

794/Interstate 43 interchange to the east and south. Plans for the

comprehensive district include a stadium, which will be home to a

professional soccer club, an indoor concert venue, a full-service hotel,

multi-family residential housing, retail, and food and beverage elements.

The development will have a pivotal role in linking downtown Milwaukee, the

Menomonee Valley, the Near West Side neighborhood, and Marquette University. Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater is lead design and architecture partner for the project.

The centerpiece is an 8,000-seat-stadium, home to the highest level of

professional soccer in Wisconsin and as the home competition field for

Marquette men¹s and women's soccer and lacrosse teams. The stadium will also host community events, recreational programming, and other athletic uses.

The field, featuring a premium, synthetic turf surface, will be used from

March through November, hosting approximately 200 events. A professional

soccer league affiliation will be announced soon.

Adjacent to the soccer facility will be a 3,500-person indoor concert venue

operated by one of the world¹s premier concert promoters and the Pabst

Theater Group in partnership with Kacmarcik Enterprises. The facility will

host national touring acts 80 to 100 nights a year and more than 300 events

a year in total.

Directly attached to the indoor concert venue will be a full-service,

140-room hotel with downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan views. Plans for

the upscale hotel, owned by Bear Development, include a full-service bar and

restaurant overlooking the soccer stadium.

Additionally, the western edge of the parcel will feature 99 multi-family

housing units. The project is scheduled to break ground later this year,

with the stadium and entertainment elements projected to open in spring

2024.

Recommended for you