MILWAUKEE - Kacmarcik Enterprises and Bear Development have agreed to
purchase an 11-acre parcel from Marquette University that the companies plan to develop into a vibrant sports and entertainment district.
The parcel, developed by Kenosha-based Bear Development, is bordered by
North Sixth Street to the east, Michigan Street to the north, and the
794/Interstate 43 interchange to the east and south. Plans for the
comprehensive district include a stadium, which will be home to a
professional soccer club, an indoor concert venue, a full-service hotel,
multi-family residential housing, retail, and food and beverage elements.
The development will have a pivotal role in linking downtown Milwaukee, the
Menomonee Valley, the Near West Side neighborhood, and Marquette University. Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater is lead design and architecture partner for the project.
The centerpiece is an 8,000-seat-stadium, home to the highest level of
professional soccer in Wisconsin and as the home competition field for
Marquette men¹s and women's soccer and lacrosse teams. The stadium will also host community events, recreational programming, and other athletic uses.
The field, featuring a premium, synthetic turf surface, will be used from
March through November, hosting approximately 200 events. A professional
soccer league affiliation will be announced soon.
Adjacent to the soccer facility will be a 3,500-person indoor concert venue
operated by one of the world¹s premier concert promoters and the Pabst
Theater Group in partnership with Kacmarcik Enterprises. The facility will
host national touring acts 80 to 100 nights a year and more than 300 events
a year in total.
Directly attached to the indoor concert venue will be a full-service,
140-room hotel with downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan views. Plans for
the upscale hotel, owned by Bear Development, include a full-service bar and
restaurant overlooking the soccer stadium.
Additionally, the western edge of the parcel will feature 99 multi-family
housing units. The project is scheduled to break ground later this year,
with the stadium and entertainment elements projected to open in spring
2024.