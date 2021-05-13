OCONOMOWOC — Coffee lovers will be able to get their coffee a little easier in the future after the Oconomowoc Plan Commission approved a new Starbucks location next to the current one in Pabst Farms that will feature a drive-thru window.
The new Starbucks will be built on the vacant lot on the corner of Pabst Farms Boulevard and Pabst Farms Circle.
The new building would be 4,276 square feet total, with Starbucks occupying 2,283.5 square feet of that and an unknown, future tenant would occupy the remaining 1,992.5 square feet, according to city documents.
There will be no site access from either of the thoroughfares and access will be internal to the development, the documents state.
City documents state similar plans were presented in 2015, but construction never occurred.
City planner Jason Gallo said the project does not need to go to the council as the use is already permitted with the zoning.