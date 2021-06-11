RICHFIELD — A subdivision proposed for the village off Highway 164 and Elmwood Road received a more positive slate of feedback the second time around at the Plan Commission.
The commission met last week and discussed a concept plan for Elmwood Highland Estates, a subdivision being planned for about 96 acres at the southeast corner of the Highway 164-Elmwood Road intersection. The current iteration of the concept plan includes 31 single-family lots ranging from 1.25 acres to 1.69 acres, with the remainder of the parcel being planned for open space.
“They like it,” Village Administrator Jim Healy said of the commission’s response.
The concept submission for the development, made by Tracy Weber, shows an “outlot 1” of 40.34 acres that runs across the north end and down the east side of the full 96-acre parcel. That area, including some wetlands in the northeast corner, will be left as open space in the planned development.
“They didn’t pass any judgment, it was just for discussion,” Healy said.
According to a planning report from Healy to the Plan Commission, the subdivision as proposed meets village residential standards of 3-acre density, with 31 home sites across the full 96 acres. The density standard does not require each lot be 3 acres or more, just that the whole area of land not have more than one lot per three acres total.
The Elmwood plan presented a month earlier included 23 single-family lots in the 1.25- to 1.69-acre range, along with 20 duplex lots totaling 40 condo units on lots of about 1 acre. During the May Plan Commission meeting at which that first concept was reviewed, commissioners expressed concerns about that density level for the duplex units, how it would diverge from Richfield’s residential development in general and how it could affect the water table.
Next, the Village Board will take up rezoning of the parcel to allow for the development.
“The rezoning portion of it goes before the Village Board next week, for the public hearing,” Healy said.
The Village Board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road. Healy noted that the hearing is for the rezone only, not the subdivision design or site plan.
While a site plan has not yet been submitted to the Plan Commission, Healy noted that could occur in the near future, for the development to begin obtaining approvals to permit physical progress on the subdivision.