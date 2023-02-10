FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney is working on sequels for its “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia” franchises as the company concentrates more on brands that have continued to perform well. The Walt Disney Co. is working on a “strategic transformation,” announced by CEO Bob Iger on Wednesday, Feb. 8 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)