FILE - In this April 26, 2017, photo is a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter is stepping up its fight against misinformation with a new policy cracking down on posts that spread potentially dangerous false stories. Under the new rules, which take effect Thursday, May 19, 2022, Twitter will no longer automatically recommend posts that mischaracterize conditions during a conflict or make misleading claims about war crimes or atrocities. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)