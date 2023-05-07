FILE - Garrett Dietz, foreground, Philadelphia supervisor of elections, reports the election results to Philadelphia City Commissioner, Lisa Deeley, left, and Deputy Commissioner Nick Custodio, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia election commission applied weeks ago for the gray check mark — Twitter’s new symbol to help users identify official government accounts – but has yet to hear back from Twitter, commission spokesman Nick Custodio said. That’s troubling, Custodio said because Pennsylvania has a primary election May 16 and the commission uses its account to share important information with voters in real time. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson, File)