TOWN OF GRAFTON — Plans for a new winery are moving forward in the Town of Grafton, as the conditional use permit was issued last week to allow for construction and operation of a winery on an agricultural property off Highway 32 and Ulao Parkway.
The Plan Commission met Wednesday and partially approved the permit for a commercial winery use to be allowed on the agriculturally-zoned property, supporting the vineyard that has been planted there. The partial approval gives John Weber, the owner and winemaker, what he needs to obtain building permits and begin work on the site.
“It isn’t partial because there’s a problem with it,” Town Chairman Lester Bartel said.
“Some of the uses need to be defined... and they (the Webers) are perfectly happy to wait until August or September for that,” he added.
The application for Anton Vincent Winery stated there will be a 3,900-square-foot winery building, housing production and a tasting room on the 19-acre property at 967 Ulao Parkway. They plan to begin construction this summer, begin wine production in the fall and open in early 2022 when the first vintage is available. They plan to start with three full-time and one-part time employee, plus seasonal workers.
“Providing Ozaukee County’s first full-scale grape-to-glass winery and elevating Wisconsin winemaking by producing world-class wines from local grapes, Anton Vincent Winery will initially produce 1,800 cases of dry, semi-sweet and sparkling wine per year, selling direct to consumer through a tasting room and wine club,” according to the applicant narrative.
The application further stated the winery building will overlook 1,800 vines that have been planted on about 2.5 acres; the vines did not require any permitting beforehand because they are allowed on the property as an agricultural use.
The “partial” approval pertains to some potential future uses the Webers are considering for once the vineyard is running. The application materials said that while the venue will host winemaking — Weber is a winemaker and sommelier — they are also looking at hosting charity events or private dinners, community events, small wedding ceremonies and selling a small selection of craft beers.
“We had some questions about the number of seasonal employees, events, the class B beer license, live music, food trucks, art shows and farmers markets,” Town Clerk Sara Jacoby said.
Jacoby noted that Weber specifically said he does not intend to be a restaurant. Other than light snack-type items served in the tasting room with wine, he does not plan to serve food himself, in which case weekend food trucks on a seasonal basis could augment customer options.
Jacoby said they expect to take up those use types later in the summer, but work on the winery can proceed in the meantime.
Once open, the plan of operation for the winery is to be open Wednesday through Saturday year-round, with the exception of holidays. The application stated the winery will close at 9 p.m. each business day, and will not be a latenight destination or operation.
