FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, recorded 17.9 million transactions last weekend in New York, up from 17.2 million the weekend before, when it went live in the state. The data records the amount of times the company was called on to verify a customer’s location and is considered a good indicator for at least a minimum level of sports betting activity, more than 80% of which is done online in the U.S. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)