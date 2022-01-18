Newman Chevrolet raises $7,350 for Family Sharing

GRAFTON — Newman Chevrolet’s December Donation Program raised $7,350 from the sale of new and used vehicles and oil changes performed during the month of December.
“Best check I write every year,” said Newman Chevrolet President Chad Curran.
Pictured, from left, are Curran, Newman Service Director Chuck Moeller, Family Sharing Executive Director Julie Hoover and Newman Internet Sales Manager Avery Baum.
