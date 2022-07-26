FILE - Rapper Ice Cube, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. The NFL is teaming up with Ice Cube. The league announced Thursday, June 30, 2022, a partnership with Contract with Black America Institute, an economic inclusion-focused initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O'Shea Jackson, who is known as Ice Cube.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)