CEDARBURG — After over 160 years of business and nine generations of service, Nieman Orchards at 9932 Pioneer Rd. in Cedarburg announced on Facebook Aug. 3 their permanent closure. This announcement comes a little over five months after the unexpected passing of father and owner Bob Nieman.
“Closing the business was not an easy decision to make and was not the decision we wanted to make, but unfortunately with the recent and sudden loss of both our parents in the past year, we are unable to manage the orchard,” the post reads. “We would like to thank everyone for all your support and love over the many, many years. We have been so fortunate to have served such a wonderful community.”
Nieman Orchards was first established in 1852 and has since provided fresh, local produce to southeastern Wisconsin. The orchard provided over 40 varieties of apples, pears, cherries, sweet corn and pumpkins. Nieman Orchards was known in the Cedarburg community for their Pick Your Own Apples in the fall, offering wagon rides and homemade pressed apple cider. In addition to their location in Cedarburg, the Nieman family often brought their business to the West Allis Farmers Market as well.