MEQUON -— The Mequon Planning Commission Monday approved the creation of nine lots for a new subdivision on the southwest corner of Pioneer Road and Lake Shore Drive.
The Lakeshore Estates Subdivision would be built on 72.63 acres, with home lots ranging from 5.02 acres to 5.63 acres, according to a plan commission memo. The land is zoned R1/OA, which includes a maximum density of one home per 5 acres and is intended to maintain, preserve or enhance agricultural lands. The lots will be served by individual driveways off Pioneer Road and shared driveways off Lake Shore Drive. One lot has proposed access off Shady Lane. Review and approval of shared driveway easements by the city attorney is required.
There is an existing subdivision to the south, however city data indicates there is no opportunity to connect the old development with the new because no new road is proposed to connect them.
Door Creek Construction submitted the request for the subdivision.
The homes would form a sort of U-shape around the property, with three along the north side, moving down along the eastern border and down to the southern side, where two more would be built. A large outlot along Lake Shore Drive will remain undeveloped.
City staff recommended a 50-foot landscape easement along Pioneer Road and Lake Shore Drive and clusters of two to three trees within the landscape easement for areas that are outside of wetlands on the property.
A landscape plan must be approved by the Planning Commission and the plan must also go before the Mequon Common Council for approval.