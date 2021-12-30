Nino’s Italian Bakery and Deli closing after 54 years

MENOMONEE FALLS – Nino’s Italian Bakery and Deli announced Tuesday that it is closing its doors after being a part of the Menomonee Falls community for the last 54 years.
The bakery and deli, at N88-W16683 Main St., will close its doors on Jan. 16, 2022.
Nino’s has been owned and operated through different generations and the decision to shut down was a family one.
“The main reason we are closing the doors is so my parents can retire and we decided as a family to all retire too,” said Tina Sapp, baker at Nino’s.
In a Facebook post by Nino’s, the bakery/ deli said that they could not find the adequate help needed to keep going strong and keep the level of excellence everyone needs.
The post also expressed their thankfulness for the support received from customers throughout the decades.
According to the Facebook post by Nino’s, there will be a celebration ceremony soon. Anyone interested should stay tuned by visiting Nino’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/ninositalianbakery.