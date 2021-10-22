FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Dbayeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon. The former auto industry superstar whose career screeched to a halt with his arrest three years ago, isn't about to settle into quiet retirement. Ghosn fled to Lebanon in late 2019, while out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in Japan. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Ghosn was confident, energized and determined to fight to restore his reputation. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)