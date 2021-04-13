No go on new Taco Bell location in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — The Germantown Plan Commission on Monday came down against a request from Taco Bell to rezone a property on County Line Road to allow a new location for the fast food restaurant to relocate.
Taco Bell applied to rezone N96-W18058 County Line Road to a business district which permits drive-thru restaurants, as well as for a conditional use permit and site plans to demolish the multi-tenant commercial building on the site, adjacent to Fleet Farm, and build a new, 1,786-square-foot Taco Bell.
“Garbage is all over the place (at the current location), and you’re putting a dumpster enclosure next to the creek,” Plan Commissioner David Baum said. “The architecture (planned) is abominable.”
With the rezoning denied, the Plan Commission Monday further stated they were taking no action on the CUP or site plan, as those could not proceed without rezoning.
“I think the site is difficult ... I’d love for you to reconsider where you are (now),” Village President and Plan Commissioner Dean Wolter told the applicant.
The application was made by Tim Krause of Sundance, a Taco Bell franchise owner. The Taco Bell a quarter-mile east of the location intended to relocate.
Village Planner Jeff Retzlaff presented the plan, as well as information from the traffic study completed since December, when the matter was last discussed.
“The traffic impact study reveals significant issues,” Retzlaff said.
He noted the site’s driveway did not have good visibility to County Line Road, and the amount of traffic predicted for a drive-thru fast-food location would be problematic there, where traffic is already significant and access could be difficult.
He further cited concerns about the aesthetics of the exterior design and on-site traffic circulation not having enough space in the 0.83-acre development area. “I don’t like the traffic pattern on County Line Road as it is, I don’t want to add this to it,” Plan Commissioner William Shadid said.
Representatives of Sundance expressed confidence that the issues mentioned could be addressed if they arose, but the commission denied the rezone unanimously.
All comments during the public hearing for the Taco Bell items were against the location, based on traffic, noise, garbage and trash being left on the site and the location being adjacent to a waterway. Most of those who spoke during the hearing were residents of a condo complex near the site.
The commission, at the same meeting, approved a site plan for a 10,000=square-foot industrial building and parking lot addition to Turn-Key Solutions, located on Fulton Drive in the Germantown Industrial Park.