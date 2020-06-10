WAUKESHA – Sidewalk cafés may be getting new privileges pending Waukesha Common Council approval, but revisions to the sidewalk café ordinance itself are not in sight.
Potential revisions were tabled from the Ordinance and License Committee meeting agenda on Tuesday once again.
“What happened was, nobody supported it,” said Waukesha City Attorney Brian Running said of the proposed revisions, which have drawn objections and concerns from business owners in the past.
The revised ordinance would allow wine bars to have sidewalk cafés. Under the city’s current ordinance, sidewalk cafés are limited only to establishments that receive at least 30% of their revenue from the sale of food.
The revised ordinance also would create new regulations, such as rigid enclosures around the sidewalk cafés that are between 36 and 42 inches in height. It also would create provisions that wouldn’t allow for the backs of chairs towards the curb, would require stricter cleaning procedures and more.
The inclusion of wine bars was generally supported by downtown business owners, but the proposed restrictions were met with resistance.
Alderman Lenny Miller is in the process of reaching out to downtown business owners and putting together a proposal, which Running said was essential to making progress. “(This) needs a sponsor,” Running said. “Somebody needs to pick up that ball and run with it.”
So far though, there’s no progress on that front. Miller said there’s currently “no prospects for the sidewalk ordinance yet... we’re still kind of sitting still with that.”
The nearly two-hour meeting did see two proposed changes which would enhance the privileges of sidewalk cafés via a separate but related ordinance.
The first change would allow sidewalk cafés to operate outside of the 90day rule, which applies to temporary extensions of licensed premises, the method by which they legally operate in the city right now.
The second change will allow sidewalk café permit holders to extend their licensed premises onto public property when that public property is closed with a special event permit, as is the case with some streets on St. Patrick’s Day during Friday Night Live. Sidewalk café permit holders would now be able to join other businesses in serving guests in the streets, at the designated place and time.
Committee member and Alderwoman Cassie Rodriguez advocated that all alcohol license holders be able to operate with those privileges during special events, but the committee voted for the original plan of just including sidewalk café permit holders 4-1. Rodriguez was the sole dissenting vote.
Running said he will now take the proposed changes to the Common Council for more discussion.
To view the meeting, the public can visit waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar. aspx.