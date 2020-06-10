Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Windy with rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 53F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 53F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.