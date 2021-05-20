OCONOMOWOC — The iconic “O” on the front of Olympia is gone as Wangard Partners begins its process of razing the building.
The developer is currently doing demo work on the inside of the building to remove asbestos and is set to have it come down next week.
Wangard Partners is planning to build a multifamily residential facility near the former resort site, as well as developing the rest of the Summit Avenue corridor into a premier retail destination for the region.
Apartment construction is set to begin this fall.