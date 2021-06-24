OCONOMOWOC — Almost a year after announcing their closing, the former Ben Franklin space in the Whitman Park shopping center off of Summit Avenue remains vacant.
The popular arts and craft store closed in fall of 2020 after the owners of the store decided not to renew the lease on the space.
Oconomowoc Economic Development Director Bob Duffy said he hasn’t heard of anything concrete about businesses filling the space.
“A couple people have been looking at it, but the city hasn’t been approached by any one entity about occupying the space,” Duffy said.
The space is one of the largest in the shopping center, which also houses Books and Company, Rocky Rococo’s, Brueggers Bagels and many other shops.