DELAFIELD — Delafield officials have not heard from the developers of the proposed hotel and medical treatment center off Indian Springs Road near Highway C and Interstate 94, Mayor Kent Attwell said.
“The applicant is still interested, but the project was put on hold due to COVID and we’re waiting for their client to tell them that they want to proceed once again,” Attwell said. “It’s the same information we had for at least nine months.”
The project was first discussed in 2019 when the improvement and reconstruction of the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Highway C was on the table as part of the possible development.
In early 2020, city officials had planned a meeting regarding the development — which would have a hotel in addition to a 27-acre medical service and senior living campus — in February but decided not to hold the public hearing regarding the issue.
Attwell said the city just has to wait on the applicant to come back for any progress to be made and he doesn’t know when that will be.