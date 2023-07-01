Q. My father died without specifying a beneficiary to his traditional IRA. His estate was handled through the probate process. The assets associated with the IRA were allocated initially to the estate, and in 2023 the proceeds of the IRA were distributed to four beneficiaries. I was one of them. Can you tell me whether the 10-year rule applies, and what are the requirements associated with RMDs?
A. Because you were not a designated beneficiary, the 10-year rule does not apply in this situation. When the estate is the beneficiary of the IRA, the distribution rules depend on whether the IRA owner had reached his required beginning date (RBD) to take distributions. If your father had not reached his RBD — in other words, if he was not taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) — the five-year rule is in effect. This means that all beneficiaries of the IRA must withdraw all the funds from the IRA within five years after the inheritance. If your father had already reached his RBD, then you and the other beneficiaries could withdraw the funds based on the single life expectancy of your father, with a maximum of 17 years.
Q. I will be reaching my full retirement age in 2024. My husband has already reached his full retirement age, but does not plan to file for a Social Security benefit until he is 70, which is four years from now. His earnings are much higher than mine. Can I file for a spousal benefit now? What is the best strategy for me?
A. You are not eligible for a spousal benefit yet because your husband has not applied for a benefit. Until he does, you won’t be eligible for a spousal benefit. The best strategy for you is to apply for a benefit based on your work record when you reach your full retirement age. After your husband applies for his benefit at 70 (or earlier if he changes his mind), you can then apply for a spousal benefit. If 50% of his full retirement benefit is greater than the benefit you are receiving based on your work record, then you would receive a spousal benefit to replace the benefit you were receiving at that time. If your husband predeceases you, you will be entitled to 100% of the Social Security benefit he would be entitled to at that time, even if he hasn’t reached age 70.
Q. I have recently been divorced. Our marriage lasted more than 10 years, and our divorce was amicable. Both of us have worked under Social Security, but I have earned more than my wife. I have not applied for a Social Security benefit yet, and neither has my ex, but I want her to know her rights regarding benefits she can receive. We are both planning to retire soon. We haven’t reached full retirement age yet. Can you provide advice?
A. If your ex is 62, or older, your ex would be entitled to a spousal benefit 24 months after the divorce even if you haven’t applied for your work-based benefit yet. When she applies for a spousal benefit, she would be entitled to whichever amount is higher between the benefit based on her work record and up to 50% of your benefit. If she applies for a benefit prior to reaching her full retirement age, then both her benefit based on her work record and her spousal benefit would be reduced. She could contact SSA to determine what her benefit would be now, and what it would be if she waits until her full retirement age. If you predecease her, she would be entitled to 100% of your full retirement benefit if she has reached her full retirement age.
