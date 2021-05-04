CEDARBURG — Locals can now book rides on North 48’s pedal tavern in Cedarburg. The tours run Thursdays through Sundays.
The tours start and end at North 48, located at W62 N599 Washington Ave. The pedal tavern will take a couple laps in downtown Cedarburg and stop at two places along the way for a quick round of drinks. The spots the pedal tavern stops at are up to the renters. Possible stops include The Union House, Maxwell’s, Rebellion Brewing, Cedarburg Art Museum (beer garden),
New Fortune, Cedar Creek Winery and Sunshine Winery.
The pedal tavern can fit up to 16 people.
To book a tour, visit CedarburgPedalTavern.com.