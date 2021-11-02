OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Committee of the Whole will hear a presentation from Rockwell Partners LLC on a redevelopment project on North Main Street in downtown Oconomowoc tonight, according to the agenda.
The property being discussed is the retail spaces from AJ’s Pub, 125 N. Main St. to the former Schulte HVAC space at 131 N. Main St.
According to the agenda, the city has met with the development team as that space is “a strategic area of focus” for the city.
The agenda states the development would include public benefits.
Two of the former businesses in the discussed space have either moved or are on track to move out of their space.
In a September interview with Conley Media, AJ’s Pub owner Jenny Keepman said they would be closing Dec. 7. moboevo owner Mark Radler said his business had to vacate the property so Rockwell Partners could do work on his space.
Radler said moboevo relocated across the street to 116118 N. Main St.
According to the agenda, if the Committee of the Whole is in favor of the potential development, the next steps would be to approve Mayor Bob Magnus, City Attorney Stan Riffle and other city staff working with Rockwell Partners to execute a reimbursement agreement.
The meeting will be held tonight at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave.