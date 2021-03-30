BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank announced that the community bank’s February community give-back program “Bank on Kindness,” along with its annual Race for the Hungry, raised a total of $23,417 to support local efforts of Wisconsin nonprofit hunger relief organizations.
From Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, the public donated to the local food pantries of their choice through the Bank on Kindness community- focused website created by North Shore Bank. The public contributed $17,236, with an additional $4,500 being matched by North Shore Bank and $1,681 being raised during Race for the Hungry.
Food Pantry of Waukesha County received $4,415 in contributions through the program and Sussex Outreach Services received $1,850. The following food pantries across Wisconsin also shared in contributions: Milwaukee Christian Center in Milwaukee; Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee; Shalom Center of Interfaith Network in Kenosha; Racine County Food Bank in Racine; Family Sharing of Ozaukee County in Grafton; Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay; and St. Joseph’s Food Program, Inc. in Menasha.
“First and foremost, we want to thank our community members for rallying together for our local neighborhood food pantries. We’re thrilled that together we were able to fundraise almost $22,000 for food banks across the state in just one month,” said Susan Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at North Shore Bank. “We look forward to announcing future nonprofit partners and hope our Bank on Kindness efforts can further help those who are struggling with needs in our community.”