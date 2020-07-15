GERMANTOWN — North Shore Bank has announced a full-service branch at N112-W15800 Mequon Road in the Sendik’s Village Center development will open on July 20 to the public. This will be North Shore Bank’s first branch in Washington County.
The bank has named Erica Hughes as the branch manager, who has been with the bank for over three years. Her team will include bankers experienced in providing tailored advice in deposit, lending and retirement solutions for personal and business customers. Germantown resident Jeff Burkhart will serve as the branch’s mortgage loan officer.
“North Shore Bank has wanted to establish a presence in Germantown for a long time,” said Susan T. Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at North Shore Bank. “With the area’s continual development and North Shore Bank having a strong customer base in the area already, we’re thrilled to continue our growth and join the Germantown community.”
The 2,250-square-foot branch will feature a Germanic design concept and branch interior. The branch will offer features including a self-serve coin counter and remote video teller service that allows customers flexible options for banking, including 70 hours/7 days a week extended banking hours.
North Shore Bank is promoting special offers and giveaways for their grand opening. The first 50 cars to visit the drive-up on July 24 will receive a $5 gift certificate for Robert’s Custard in honor of National Drive Thru Day. On July 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., anyone who visits the new branch will be treated to a free Buddah’s BBQ sandwich (while supplies last).
The bank is also partnering with two local nonprofit organizations through the end of August: St. Boniface/St. Gabriel Catholic Parish Food Pantry and the Germantown Public Library. To benefit the food pantry, the community is invited to drop off monetary or canned food donations at the Germantown location with the bank matching up to $500. The bank will also match up to $1,000 in their coin-counting drive for the library. For no fee, the bank will count anyone’s coins and then they can donate all or a portion of it to the Germantown Public Library. Both of these nonprofit partnership events will be taking place until Aug. 31.