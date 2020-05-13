BROOKFIELD – North Shore Bank announced Tuesday the purchase of land in Pewaukee at 104 W. Wisconsin Ave. The land, adjacent to the bank’s existing Pewaukee branch location, will be “utilized to meet the bank’s future plans” and details are under consideration, North Shore said in a statement.
Although plans are not determined in detail, the demolition of an existing, vacant building on site is scheduled for completion by the end of May. The bank is seeking approval from the village of Pewaukee for a new 2,300-square-foot bank building with drive-up lanes.
“We had the opportunity to purchase this parcel of land and determined it made good business sense to do so,” said North Shore Senior Vice President of Retail Banking Susan Doyle in a statement. “With our dedicated and growing customer base in the Pewaukee area, we are looking towards the future and continuing our investment in the Pewaukee community.”
North Shore Bank, headquartered in Brookfield, has assets of over $2 billion and 45 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County.