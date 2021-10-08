BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank announced Thursday it has been named as Newsweek’s Best Small Bank in Wisconsin 2022.
The community bank has been providing financial services to local residents for nearly 100 years.
Newsweek’s award winners are selected from among 2,508 financial institutions and assessed on more than 30 separate factors, covering the overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings and fees. To identify America’s Best Banks, Newsweek worked in partnership with Lending Tree.
“We’re honored to be named by Newsweek as the best small bank in Wisconsin, especially following the hard work and dedication of our employees during this challenging year,” said Susan T. Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking for North Shore Bank. “For the past nearly 100 years we’ve been putting our customers first, ensuring they receive the best choices for lending and banking services along with top-quality customer service, and we’re thrilled to have our commitment recognized in this way.”
In addition to the 2022 Newsweek honor, North Shore Bank has also received past best-in-banking distinctions from Forbes multiple times.
Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Brookfield, North Shore Bank is a mutual savings bank with assets of over $2.5 billion and 45 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
Area Wisconsin locations include metro Milwaukee, Germantown, Ozaukee County and Muskego.