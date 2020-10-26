North Shore Bank opens new branch

BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank’s newest location at 15830 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield is now open to the public.
The new branch features an updated design concept and offers customers banking that is more convenient, including extended video teller drive-up hours, 24/7 drive-up ATMs, in-branch coin counting, and more private customer areas to conduct business. The new location serves customers financial needs by offering personal checking, business checking, savings accounts, retirement planning, consumer and mortgage lending, and more.
During construction, the previous branch remained open but now has plans to be demolished in November. Branch employees have transferred to the new location under the leadership of Andrew Torke, the branch manager of the bank’s Brookfield Capitol office.