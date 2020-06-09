BROOKFIELD – North Shore Bank announced Monday the selection of four Milwaukee-area nonprofits as beneficiaries of the bank’s Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago COVID-19 relief program.
The grant funding amounts to $20,000, allocated in equal shares to United Community Center, Legacy Redevelopment Corporation, African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin and La Casa de Esperanza.
North Shore Bank applied for the FHLB of Chicago grant offered to assist small business and nonprofit partners during the pandemic. The community bank received the maximum amount of funds and was charged with distributing the funds to beneficiaries that need support at this time to continue to make a difference in the community.
“One thing that hasn’t wavered amid the pandemic is our commitment to our nonprofit partners that continue to do good in our communities,” said Michael Kellman, senior vice president of consumer lending at North Shore Bank, in a statement. “We know these recipients will use the grants to best maximize these funds across our community.”
In addition to these funds, North Shore Bank plans to sponsor future FHLB grants and is continuously looking for ways to support community partners.