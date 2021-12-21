BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank announced that it has chosen 11 entrepreneurs across the state to arm with the knowledge, tools and support needed to start or grow a business through the bank’s partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur, a nonprofit that empowers current and aspiring black entrepreneurs.
North Shore Bank will provide funding for the chosen entrepreneurs to receive one year of free access to The Lonely Entrepreneur’s “Learning Community.”
Angelique Gray, owner of Care Management Plus LLC in Germantown, was among 11 entrepreneurs selected.
“We are so excited to support these deserving entrepreneurs as they continue through their journey of building and growing their businesses. In addition to the Learning Community, the entrepreneurs will receive a dedicated North Shore Bank commercial banker who will help them through every step of the way,” said Margaret Capper, senior vice president of Commercial Lending at North Shore Bank.
The Learning Community provides 24/7 community access to other entrepreneurs, group coaching with experts, 350 learning modules, hundreds of templates needed for business growth and hundreds of vendor reviews and discounts.
Other entrepreneurs were: Anthony Ratellis, owner of Tek Help, LLC in Racine; Elizabeth Johnson, owner of Rockitacos in Kenosha; Jeoffrey Hutcherson, owner of CinnerG Systems LLC and Get Happy Voice in Oconomowoc; Tykia Williams, owner of Such a Doll Boutique in Brown Deer; Corine Lawson, owner of Transportation Service in Milwaukee; Janice Johnson, owner of On the Bayou in Milwaukee; Jeanie Carr, owner of Greens and Things LLC in Milwaukee; Shelly DeRuyter, owner of Signature Auto Detail in Milwaukee; Angel Washington, owner of Angel Feathers Boutique LLC in Milwaukee and Daniel Gilbert, owner of Lead By Example LLC in Green Bay.