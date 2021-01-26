MEQUON — Gene Webb has come a long way since he received his first Easy Bake oven for Christmas as a child.
The North Shore Boulangerie owner today shepherds a three-ton Bongard steam-injected oven delivered from France to a storefront in the new Foxtown development in the heart of the Mequon Town Center.
His brothers may have teased him initially as a child, but they were soon shelling out their allowances to him for a taste of his product. So, too, now does everyone from the finest restaurants and hotels across Milwaukee to individual shoppers with a taste for the high-quality bakery. Webb will open his newest cafe Wednesday at 11120 N. Weston Drive in Mequon, where he is also consolidating baking operations.
He said he was initially asked by Foxtown owner and developer Tom Nieman to help consult on bringing a bakery to the development. Webb, who holds a PhD in yeast biology from Carnegie Mellon University, has run North Shore Boulangerie in Shorewood since 2014. He was trained in Paris and at the internationally recognized French Pastry School.
The original plan was not to open a boulangerie in Mequon, but to help build a “dream bakery” here that would attract a top-quality baker. A year later, however, Nieman asked Webb if he wanted to occupy that dream bakery, and Webb was quick to agree.
It was not the first time Webb has been approached to join a new development, but this one was different.
“I never went for it, a lot of times because of location,” Webb said, adding that he knows where his bakery will sell and where it won’t do as well. “I also know that we have moved a lot of product in the North Shore. People in this community have responded to the type of product we’re putting out.”
The space stands in sharp contrast to the Shorewood bakery, which operates in an older building with no straight space in it, Webb said. The Mequon café boasts wood, brass and schoolhouse lamps. The menu will include Cafés Richard coffee from Paris, homemade soups and quiches, breads, and pastries.
But it is behind the scenes where the magic happens.
The bakery has two kitchens: one for the pastry and one for the bread. It may be a little known fact that pastry chefs and bread chefs do not get along, with the former often labeling the latter “flour flingers,” Webb said.
The pastry kitchen has the smaller of two Bongard ovens, which can bake 240 croissants at once. Adjacent to the kitchen is an open space flanked by windows on the east, where onlookers can watch the pastry chefs make cookies and apply glazes. If they are lucky, they may even get to smell the aroma of chocolate chip cookies baking.
Central to the second kitchen is the larger Bongard oven.
“For baking bread, the oven is key,” Webb said.
The heaviness of the equipment allows the loaves to cook evenly and eliminates the need for bakers to continually rotate the bread during cooking. The steam is important for the rise of the bread and keeps the exterior shiny and even.
Because of limited space in Shorewood, the bakery has done much of its production at a rented space at the University Club in downtown Milwaukee. It had trouble keeping up with demands of about 80 bread loaves a day. The new kitchen allows them to bring the baking operations to Mequon and double baking capacity.
The Mequon boulangerie will employ about 25 people and provide the technical experience necessary for those interested in a baking career, Webb said.
Webb said that Head Chef and Grafton resident Andrew Althoff, whom he said has “impeccable credentials,” is planning a Valentine’s Day takeout dinner of lobster thermidor, filet, veggie tart and a flourless chocolate tart.
The cafe will be takeout only for now, but will offer indoor seating later in the year. The boulangerie will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. To learn more, go to www.northshoreboulangerie.com.