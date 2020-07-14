CEDARBURG — North Shore Eye Health and Wellness has recently expanded its clinic location to meet the eye health needs of the surrounding communities. As part of this expansion, they have announced the addition of Dr. Stephanie Engebretson (Golon), O.D., who will join Dr. Kyle Ross, O.D., FAAO, as an associate doctor.
Dr. Engebretson was born and raised in Stevens Point. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for her undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences. She then went on to graduate from the Illinois College of Optometry and obtained the prestigious Cribb Leadership and Service Award. Upon graduating, Dr. Engebretson moved to Port Washington and is excited to join the greater Ozaukee County community.
“We are very pleased to introduce Dr. Engebretson to the practice and our community – heavily recruited, she will provide thorough and compassionate care for patients and expand our growing, pediatric and medical eye care offerings,” said Dr. Ross, O.D., FAAO, and owner of North Shore Eye Health and Wellness.
Dr. Engebretson will start seeing patients at North Shore Eye Health and Wellness, in Cedarburg, beginning today. Her areas of clinical expertise are Pediatrics, Binocular Vision anomalies, Myopia Management, and Primary eye health care.
Founded in 2014, North Shore Eye Health and Wellness provides full scope, medical eye health care to all patients, and specializes in Pediatric care, Vision Therapy, Myopia Management and Ocular Disease.
More information about Dr. Engebretson, along with North Shore Eye Health and Wellness can be found on the practice website, www.northshore-eye.com or by calling the clinic at 262- 421-4412.