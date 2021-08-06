MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual announced 2,200 employees working for the company will be required to have the COVID-19 vaccination, and must provide proof of the vaccination to access company buildings.
Betsy Hoylman, senior director - corporate reputation at Northwestern Mutual, shared a statement from the company which said they are requiring employees and contractors who access the buildings to be vaccinated.
“We take great pride in our dedicated employees who, despite the unprecedented challenges created by the pandemic, have delivered record results for our company and unmatched service for our clients,” the statement says. “Currently about 2,200 employees are working from our campuses in Milwaukee, Franklin, and New York – a number we expect to increase over time. Effective immediately and for the foreseeable future, we are requiring employees and contractors who access our campuses to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of full vaccination.”
According to the statement, the company is “committed to creating a workplace and employee experience that strengthens” their culture and drives the performance of the business.
The statement said: “The health and well-being of our workforce will continue to be our highest priority and we believe that vaccination plays a key role in achieving this goal.”