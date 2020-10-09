MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual through its foundation announced it is donating more than $3 million to support several of Milwaukee’s top cultural destinations as well as a capital redevelopment with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
This year, the company has launched a capital redevelopment partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. for the Northwestern Mutual Children’s Theater & Playzone. Grants totaling more than $1 million are assisting Betty Brinn Children’s Museum; Discovery World; Marcus Center for the Performing Arts; Milwaukee Public Museum; Summerfest; United Performing Arts Fund; and Zoological Society of Milwaukee.