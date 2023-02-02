MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 E. Mason St. in downtown Milwaukee on Thursday morning.
The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square-foot building to mirror the iconic and award-winning architecture of the Tower and Commons, new connecting structures and a pedestrian plaza on Cass Street. The plan is contingent on City of Milwaukee approval of a tax incremental financing (TIF) plan that will bring millions of dollars in additional property tax revenue to the city.
"We are doubling down on our Milwaukee campus by investing in the future of the workplace for Northwestern Mutual and a thriving downtown community," said Northwestern Mutual Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer John Schlifske. "We are expanding our world-class campus so that our teams can best serve our clients and policy-owners in helping them achieve financial security by protecting what they've already built and creating future prosperity."
Schlifske added, "Our strategic investment will further our goal of creating an unparalleled campus experience, fostering connection and collaboration across employees, financial representatives and the community while attracting and retaining the next generation of talent right here in southeast Wisconsin."
As part of the company's plans, employees will be relocated from Northwestern Mutual's Franklin campus over the next three to five years. Nearly 2,000 employees will transition to the reimagined downtown campus, which will also accommodate planned company growth.
"Northwestern Mutual is an incredible community partner and their investment in Milwaukee will signal to the state, region and nation that Milwaukee is the place to do business," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Their wide-ranging investments in our city have – and will continue – to move Milwaukee forward."
Pending city approvals, construction could begin as early as fall 2023, with potential occupancy in 2027.
Expanding the Tower and Commons Experience to the North Office Building, Activating Cass Street
Northwestern Mutual's North Office Building was completed in 1990 – nearly three decades before the company's signature Tower and Commons was completed in 2017.
The transformation of the North Office Building will include a full building renovation to visually complement the Tower and Commons Building, enhanced employee amenities, events space, and public engagement. The redesign and more efficient use of the space will result in additional usable square footage and overall downtown campus capacity.
As part of the project, Northwestern Mutual is proposing the creation of a pedestrian plaza at the intersection of Mason and Cass Streets that will better activate the area for the public, employees and visitors. Plans call for the elimination of automobile traffic on a portion of North Cass Street between East Mason and East Wells Streets.
While initial design renderings have been created, more detailed designs are expected by mid-2023.
Franklin campus
More than 20 years ago, Northwestern Mutual developed the first phase of a suburban office campus located at 1 Northwestern Mutual Way in Franklin.
Today, the Franklin campus includes two buildings totaling more than 880,000 square feet of office space, plus an additional 16 acres for future development. Amenities include ample parking, walking trails, and ponds.
The company has no immediate plans to sell or lease the buildings, as employees will continue to operate from the Franklin location for three to five years; however, the company anticipates the property will be highly desirable to a future company seeking Class A office space.
Developer-funded TIF
"To complement Northwestern Mutual's investment, the city is advancing a financing tool that adds value without imposing a burden on city taxpayers," said Mayor Johnson. "Over the long run, the city's participation adds tax base and economic strength to Milwaukee."
According to Johnson, like the Tower and Commons project, the City of Milwaukee has proposed a tax increment financing (TIF) plan to facilitate this new project. As was the case with the Tower and Commons project, rather than have the City borrow money to finance the plan, the proposed financing would be structured as a developer-funded tax incremental district (TID).
Under this method, Northwestern Mutual will initially pay for all the costs of the project.
Once the company's new building is producing property tax revenue beyond that generated by the current North Office Building, a portion of those "incremental" taxes will be returned to Northwestern Mutual. These payments are contingent on numerous commitments including:
- Utilizing SBEs for at least 25 percent of construction and supply costs and at least 18 percent of professional services costs on the construction of the project;
- Utilizing unemployed and underemployed residents, pursuant to the City's RPP, for no less than 40 percent of total onsite construction "worker hours" expended on construction of the project;
- Adhering to the requirements contemplated by the City's Community-Oriented, Responsible and Equitable (CORE) Development Zone Resolution, which applies to certain workers and requires a starting $15 per hour minimum wage with built-in escalators;
- Committing to have no less than 5,375 employees assigned to its downtown campus upon completion of the project and no less than 5,750 employees assigned to its downtown campus by January 1, 2030 and for the duration of the term of the TID; and
- Continued and enhanced investment in Milwaukee communities through the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.
Northwestern Mutual will receive 75 percent of the tax increment and the City will receive 25 percent until a net present value total of $30 million is paid to the company. If for some reason the project produces less property tax revenue than expected, Northwestern Mutual may not have the full $30 million developer funding repaid to it.
"Northwestern Mutual has proven time and again that they are committed to our City," said Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez. "Their growth, success and investment in Milwaukee benefits our entire community."