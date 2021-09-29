BROOKFIELD — The owner of the Nothing Bundt Cakes in Brookfield is expanding into Greenfield after finding success since opening the Brookfield location several years ago.
The Greenfield bakery will be located at 7450 W. Holmes Ave. and will open 10 a.m. Friday.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled with the Greater Greenfield Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. on Oct. 7.
“Due to the incredible and sustained growth of our Brookfield location, I decided that Greenfield would be ideal for our second bakery. We plan a grand opening celebration on Jan. 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. in partnership with Make-a-Wish Foundation. On that day, 15% of sales will be contributed to Make-a-Wish,” said Mike DeJong, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, in a statement.
Founded in 1997 and based in Addison, Texas, Nothing Bundt Cakes sells specialty bundt cakes and related merchandise items in more than 400 locations in the United States and Canada. The bakeries offer a variety of flavors and sizes.