NEW BERLIN — NotJoeAverage Bakehouse & Deli, 2601 S. Sunnyslope Road, is changing their hours to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“We are so pleased that the demand for our products has been so high and that people have enjoyed everything so much! Joe and I have learned from our first week being open that we simply must have more time to maintain the quantity and quality of our products. We have decided that we are going to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. This will give our team more time to maintain a great experience for everyone and ensure that we don’t run out of things. After we get a bigger team and we all are more seasoned with the routine, we will open again on Tuesdays,” the bakeshop announced on Facebook.
The shop offers a variety of baked goods such as breads, rolls and donuts. The deli offers sandwiches, salads, soups and sides such as Mom’s signature potato and pasta salad.
There is a coffee, cappuccino and drink bar.
On the weekends, there will be hot ham and rolls, taco dip, veggie, fruit and cheese and sausage platters and Mamaw’s Famous Sticky Buns.
Visit the NotJoeAverage Facebook page or website for pop-up sales events and other information.