WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau Labor of Statistics estimates for unemployment statistics in Wisconsin — stating the rate in Waukesha County dropped from 4.8% in October to 4% in November.
Preliminary data showed rates in Nov. 2020 declined in all metropolitan statistical areas — The Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan statistical area’s unemployment rates dropped from 6.6% to 5.4% – the greatest decline of the 12 metropolitan statistical areas.
For municipalities, rates declined in all of Wisconsin’s 34 largest municipalities over the last month — the largest decrease in Racine and Milwaukee.
In the last month, preliminary statistics on Waukesha County found the unemployment rate in Waukesha County municipalities dropped. The rankings of the 34 municipalities may repeat due to ties. The city of Waukesha’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.1% to 4.2% in the last month (ranking 16th); in Brookfield the rate dropped from 4.9% to 4% (ranking 12th); in Menomonee Falls from 5.2% to 4% (ranking 12th); in Muskego from 4.4% to 3.7% (ranking 5th); and in New Berlin from 5% to 4.2% (ranking 16th).