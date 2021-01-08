MILWAUKEE – Metro Milwaukee’s economy remained sluggish toward the end of 2020, as six of 22 available economic indicators in November pointed upward versus year-ago levels, according to a monthly report by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC).
The number of positives for November equaled the six positives posted in both September and October.
“The pace of our region’s recovery has been sluggish toward the end of 2020,” said Bret Mayborne, the MMAC’s economic research director. “For the second consecutive month, we saw some back-tracking in our recovery from the staggering job losses we sustained during the initial stages of the pandemic.”
Mayborne said outside of the trend in employment, there have been some positive signs among local construction and real estate indicators, as well as improvement in production worker earnings.
Highlights of the report include:
■ Nonfarm jobs in the metro area fell 7.2% in November (compared to one year ago), the highest year-over-year decline posted in four months (since July 2020.)
■ November’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.4% ranks 2.1 percentage points higher than the 3.3% rate recorded one year ago.
■ Nine of 10 major industry sectors posted yearover- year job declines. Three of these nine recorded job declines larger than November’s overall job decline (7.2%) — leisure & hospitality (-21.3%), other services (-8.8%) and education & health services (-8.2%.)
■ While the construction, mining & natural resource sector continued to post job gains, these gains narrowed in November.
■ Manufacturing indicators for production indicators were mixed. Earnings indicators – average weekly earnings and average hourly earnings – registered year-over-year gains while the length of the average workweek for such workers declined.
While the metro area unemployment rate remains high, there was improvement in the rate of increase versus year-ago levels. November’s 5.4% seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate rose 2.1 percentage points from one year ago, lower than September’s 3.4 percentage point rise. November’s metro area rate ranks lower than the nation’s 6.4% rate but higher than Wisconsin’s 4.5%.