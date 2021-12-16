MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR) announced Wednesday that November sales were up .3% in 2021 compared to 2020.
According to a Wednesday news release, November was the eighth month of 2021 with increased sales in the metropolitan Milwaukee real estate market.
For November listings from 2021 compared to 2022, Milwaukee County had a 16.5% change; Waukesha County had a -3.2% change; Washington County had a 14.2% change and Ozaukee County had a 7.9% change.
Milwaukee County reportedly had a 2.6% change in sales from 2020 to 2021; Waukesha County had a 3.3% change, Washington County had a 3.8% change and Ozaukee County had a 8.1% change.
According to GMAR, sales were mixed in the four metropolitan Milwaukee counties, but nothing that should concern sellers. The year 2020 ended with a historically high number of sales across the four counties — a total of 22,445 sales. So far in 2021, sales are at a total of 21,336.
The average price for a home in November 2020 was $299,030 and in November 2021 that number came to $310,290.
“While listings are trending in the right direction there is still a significant dearth of inventory, to the tune of 6,850 units,” GMAR included in a press release. “That’s how many we need to satisfy current demand, which means the sellers market will continue for the foreseeable future. In November there was only enough inventory to satisfy 2.5 months of demand (in a balanced market there would be 6 months of inventory), and if we subtract units with an offer on them that level drops to 1.0 month.”