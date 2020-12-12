November homes sales up 24.1% in metro Milwaukee

Home sales continued an upward climb during November in the metro Milwaukee area with an increase of 24.1 percent. Ozaukee County stood out with an 87.5% increase for the month compared to November 2019, according to data released Friday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
The other three counties in the metro Milwaukee area also had strong numbers. Washington County had an increase of 30.1% in sales, while Waukesha County had a sale increase of 20.2% and Milwaukee County sales were up 19.9%.
According to the report by Mike Ruzicka, president of GMAR, “the fall market’s surge is part of a larger trend. The current market has actually been on a roll since July 2019. A 17-month stretch with the ‘Stay at Home’ order acting as a speedbump, causing a slight slow-down from April to June.”
Once the Stay at Home order expired, the post-lockdown market came back strong, exceeding 2019 by a total of 1,545 units, according to the report.
A lack of home listings remains a problem in the greater Milwaukee area. Ruzicka says that “if the number of units available doubled, the current market could easily absorb them.”
In November 2020, median home sale prices in all four metropolitan counties were up compared to November 2019.
“Rising prices were not surprising considering the lack of inventory throughout the area. Single-family unit prices were up 8.2% in November, and condominiums and townhomes were up 4.3%,” Ruzicka wrote.