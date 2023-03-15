FILE- This April 24, 2008, file photo shows the former North American headquarters of Novo Nordisk, Inc., in Plainsboro, N.J. Novo Nordisk will start slashing some U.S. insulin prices up to 75% next year, following a path set earlier this month by rival Eli Lilly. The Danish drugmaker said Tuesday, March 14, 2023 that pre-filled pens and vials of long- and short-acting insulins will see list price reductions. They include Levemir, Novolin, NovoLog and NovoLog Mix70/30. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)