WEST BEND — Mitchell Granados forged his passion and eye for farmhouse style into Now & Then, which is set to open on South Main Street in West Bend today.
Granados was part owner of an auction house in Cedarburg for six or seven years, but it was another year or two before he found the perfect location in West Bend to become home to a mix of carefully curated rustic, traditional, chic and cozy offerings.
The space gives Granados room to display an eclectic blend of vintage, gold and silver jewelry, gifts, trendy antiques, mid-century modern touches, primitive and farmhouse pieces.
The shop was originally home to the West Bend General Store and a century later, Serendipity.
Granados heard that customers who patronized Serendipity for the past 18 years are excited about the opening of Now & Then.
His picking and flea market partner, mom Jennifer Granados, is lending a hand before the shop has its debut.
Mitchell said Jennifer has more of an eye for modern while he gravitates toward the antique.
“It’s the perfect combination for a trendy farmhouse look,” Mitchell said.
He avoids wholesalers and prefers to hand pick locally-made, one-of-akind items, from soap to antique and artisan-made furniture.
“I like to support local people rather than a wholesaler, especially with the pressures COVID-19 has placed on them,” Mitchell said.
Jennifer said the slogan of the store is “Now and Then, you will never find it again.”
She said during their forays Mitchell says many of the things he buys he’d like to have for his own.
“It’s easy to pick when you love it yourself,” Mitchell said.
Now & Then will join other West Bend specialty shops for a Fall Frolic from noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17. Formerly Diva Night, participating businesses will offer door prizes, treats and specials.
Now & Then will offer 10% off merchandise store-wide.
At a glance
Where: 600 S. Main St., West Bend.
Grand opening hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Today and Sunday.
Regular store hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. With the exception of Grand Opening weekend, Now & Then is closed Sundays and Mondays.
For more information: Visit Now and Then Antiques on Facebook.