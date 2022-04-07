A woman holds onto the walker once belonging to her mother who died of COVID-19 while at a nursing home, as her family prays before Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 26, 2020, in Deer Park, N.Y. A sobering study out Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is calling for wholesale changes in the U.S. long-term care system in the wake of more than 150,000 resident COVID-19 deaths. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)