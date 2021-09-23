Passenger satisfaction at America’s airports is starting to dip from all-time highs as airports get busier, with O’Hare International Airport ranking last and Midway Airport in the bottom half, according to a study released Wednesday.
Overall, airports still scored higher than ever on the 2021 North American Airport Satisfaction Survey by J.D. Power, a marketing information services firm. But the highest ratings came during the first half of the study, when fewer people were flying. Since January, satisfaction scores “steadily declined,” J.D. Power said in a news release.
With more people flying, travelers can’t count on breezing through near-empty airports. Meanwhile, some restaurants and shops, struggling to hire back workers, remain temporarily closed, leaving travelers without the range of services they expect, said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power.
“During the height of the pandemic people were just happy to get out of the house … and now their expectations are changing,” he said.