WAUKESHA — The Ordinance & License Committee will review an application for Mia’s Italian Restaurant to have an extension of premises during Friday Night Live during the committee’s meeting on Tuesday, which starts 6 p.m.
The Common Council will also receive more information in a report at their 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
According to city documents, the city has allowed the extension of premises for many years on an ad hoc basis.
An ordinance regulating those procedures will be presented at the council meeting after it was tabled at a previous meeting.
An amendment to regulate licensed premises, amendments of the licensed premises and the temporary extension of the licensed premises will be presented at the meeting.
Businesses might be able to extend their premises during a street closure, such as to allow more restaurant seating outdoors for a special event like FNL.
The council will also review and act on approval of a tax incremental financing agreement between the city and Fox Run 3, LLC, which will allow the city to provide $3.7 million in incentives to be earned by the developer until the TIF must close in 2031 for the developments in the former Fox Run Shopping Center.
The Ordinance & License committee will also review an application Tuesday from Urban Air for a Class B and Class C Wine license.