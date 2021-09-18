OAW Indoor Sports Complex announces grand opening

Expected to be completed and open for use by fall, the facility will include indoor fields and courts for youth sports teams, as well as programming and classes for individuals of all ages. Space is also expected to be made for music and school tutoring, sports medicine, athletic apparel, sales and a cafe.
Developer Aaron Kahle of Kahle Builders, LLC, said they are planning the grand opening now, which will be open to everyone.
The grand opening will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m.
There will be food catered for the event as well as two softball teams playing, soccer, volleyball, pickleball and more to feature everything the facility offers, Kahle said. Entry for the day is free.
To view a countdown for the event or more information as it’s updated, visit: https://www.oawindoor.com.