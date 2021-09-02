Every time I leave Oconomowoc for a work trip or family vacation I am reminded of how great of a place Oconomowoc is to live, work, and play. I have seen many special places in Wisconsin, our country and around the globe. When reflecting on my travels, there is no doubt Oconomowoc is a special place to be. Our city is filled with an abundance of charm, beauty, great people and great businesses. As your mayor, I recognize and value these Oconomowoc features and am truly honored to lead and serve this city. As the mayor, I am happy to report our local government and elected officials continue to strive to keep our taxes low, always balancing smart business growth and development, and continues to enhance services while maintaining all the things that make Oconomowoc a special place to be.
What makes Oconomowoc so special? It is simple, we are engaged and connected as residents. What makes the community unique is one thing, our people. Strong values, family, great work ethic, spiritual engagement and our sense of community are highlighted by our actions of volunteerism and caring for others. We believe in small businesses and our community helps our businesses thrive. During the pandemic, we responded, kept our doors open, and shopped locally.
What attracts people to Oconomowoc? Oconomowoc has excellent schools, first-rate health care, an efficiently run government, exceptional police and fire services, expansion opportunities for business growth — national and international, — and a diverse offering of cultural and recreational opportunities. I can’t tell you the number of times visitors have contacted me and shared stories about amazing experiences they have had in our city. Comments include “I want to move here, your downtown area is so vibrant and fun, people are so nice and welcoming, the lakes offer so much and it’s right here”, and the list goes on. Yes, we like to play. We pride ourselves in festivals and music events from local talent and from around the globe. The art scene is like no other and has influenced our culture for years. For a small town, there is always something happening. We offer special experiences for families and every age group from the youth to our seniors. Walking around historic Fowler Lake, enjoying Bands at the Beach, pop-up musicians along the city boardwalk, Clocktower Tunes downtown, or the new Twilight Concert series, there is something for everyone.
Yes, Oconomowoc is special. It is easy to see why over eighteen thousand residents call Oconomowoc home. Nestled between two lakes coupled with a rich history, it is rare to find so much in one area. A great and special place to raise a family, build a business and enjoy the many activities in a thriving area. Come visit our city, it is a great place to live, work and play, unlike no other place! See for yourself, you will not be disappointed.
(Robert P. Magnus is the Mayor of Oconomowoc.)