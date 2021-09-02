When we opened our restaurants, we had dreams and plans for what it would look like to bring our talents and services to this thriving community.
Customer service, wine pairings and daily specials are things we can train our staff on. Preparing for a pandemic was not in the handbook.
How do you imagine a health crisis that would cause bustling kitchens and dining rooms to come to a screeching halt, livelihoods put in jeopardy and dreams to start to fade?
What could we do?
While we had to do everything we could to follow ever-changing health restrictions and guidelines, we also had to trust in the community that we rooted our businesses in and offer support to each other.
Soon, a new community began to emerge between fellow restaurant owners. We developed a camaraderie of concern and support for each other as we shared our confusion and doubt. Together, we wondered if our worst fears were being realized in finding ways to keep our heads above water and our staff and guests safe.
Every day felt as if it brought with it bad news and new learning experiences. We were worried, but we held on.
We held on because of this community’s amazing support.
We watched as you stopped in to pick up a coffee on your way to school or work.
We watched as you stopped by our outdoor grills for lunch and as you pulled up to our curbs and shared a kind word as you picked up your food for dinner.
We watched as you partnered with us to help support local businesses and organizations in our charity work that we, as a restaurant community, put together.
We have been watching. As we all move forward in the hope to keep our businesses thriving, safe and healthy, we can’t thank this community enough for standing by and supporting us.
Oconomowoc’s charm and history is spellbinding.
We feel it as we walk around our beloved lakes of Fowler and LaBelle.
We feel it as we see the many homes and businesses being restored to their former glory.
We feel it as we experience both old and new residents coming together in community events.
As we plan for the future, we continue to keep the health and safety of our guests at the forefront of all we do. We have all lost in our own ways, but by the grace of God and the tenacious loyalty of our staff members we are building again.
Thank you for your patronage, your support and your trust. Our dreams are still alive because of this amazing community and we look forward to serving you and being a part of it for many years to come.
In gratitude: Amalia’s Family Restaurant, Buddy’s Beach Bungalow, Coco’s Seafood & Steakhouse, Crafty Cow, Fiesta Cancun, Fresh Baked Cafe, Great Harvest Bread Co., Lago Su Bella, Roots Coffeebar & Cafe, Sobies, The Etcetera Bar & Grill, The Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery, Vino Etcetera, Whelan’s Coffee & Cream and other Oconomowoc Restaurants and Taverns.
(Kari Lyles is the public relations coordinator for Coco’s Seafood and Steakhouse.)