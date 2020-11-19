OCONOMOWOC — Businesses in Oconomowoc vary from one to another about how masks should be worn when customers enter each individual business.
Some are asking customers to wear it at all times, while others are letting customers and employees wear them at their own discretion.
John Suttner, owner of Cornerstone Sports Pub and Eatery, said his employees aren’t required to wear masks if they don’t want to and neither do patrons.
“We live in America and ultimately if a guest wants to wear a mask, they’re welcome to do so,” Suttner said. “If our employees feel they need to wear a mask, they are welcome to do so.”
In contrast, Lori Boldig, who owns the Gallori, said she has a sign on her door that say masks are required to enter her store to keep her safe and the customers safe.
“We’re just trying to be safe with the numbers going up,” Boldig said.
It’s no secret that COVID19 numbers have exploded in Wisconsin and in Oconomowoc.
The Oconomowoc Area School District extended their high school students to learn from home until Nov. 24 due to the increase in cases.
Schwefel’s closed for inperson dining because it had an employee test positive for COVID-19 and owner Dan Schwefel felt he couldn’t keep his employees and patrons safe if they stayed open.
On Monday, a release was sent out signed by Mayor Bob Magnus, City Administrator Matt Trebatoski, Police Chief Jim Pfister and Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen.
The release urged residents to wear a mask, wash their hands, socially distance and to avoid gatherings.
“Similarly, we are urging businesses to require employees and patrons to wear a mask and social distance when possible in the workplace,” the letter states.
According to a COVID-19 event risk assessment planning tool from professors at Georgia Institute of Technology and researchers at Stanford University and Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory, if there is an event with 10 people involved in Waukesha County, there is a 46% chance one of the people has COVID-19.
If there is 15 people at the event, that number jumps to 60%. If that number increase to 25, the chance that someone has COVID is 78%.
Suttner said he has worried about having to possibly shut down Cornerstone if an employee were to get COVID, but said he’ll “cross that bridge when I come to it.”
Boldig said she chooses to enforce people wearing masks in her store because she has loved ones who are compromised that she wants to make sure she doesn’t spread it to.
Boldig also said she had one customer who came in and talked about they didn’t believe in wearing their mask.
“I said if I caught COVID — and I’m a small business — I would have to shut down,” Boldig said. “I don’t have extra employees to run it without me. I think they understood why.”
However, one business is trying to appeal to everyone. Bella Gusto has a sign on the front of its door that says if patrons ask employees to wear a mask, they will put one one.
Owner Renee Burns said she didn’t want to comment further but added Bella Gusto is “trying to respect everybody."